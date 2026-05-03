By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, has reiterated the need for accelerated enhancement in the management of small arms and light weapons.

Speaking at a one-day seminar organised by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) on effective post-judgment management of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW), and held in Abeokuta, the Police Commissioner described the initiative as timely and pivotal to addressing prevailing security challenges.

He emphasised that the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons in the hands of non-state actors continues to fuel criminality. He noted that such weapons remain the primary tools used by criminals, thereby underscoring the importance of strategic collaboration and sustained dialogue among relevant stakeholders to curb the menace.

Ojajuni further observed that while security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police Force, have recorded notable successes in the recovery of illegal arms, a substantial number of such weapons remain in custody following judicial processes.

He explained that these arms are often stored in armories under exhibit keepers across various agencies, which requires improved coordination and monitoring.

Ojajuni advocated for the establishment of a proactive and centralised framework for the immediate mop-up of recovered arms upon the conclusion of court proceedings. He stressed the need for the centre to develop mechanisms that would ensure prompt retrieval of such weapons from all relevant units, noting that delays could pose avoidable security risks.

The seminar, which was coordinated by the South-West Director of NCCSALW, retired CP Abiodun Alamutu, had in attendance key stakeholders including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Customs Service, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigerian military, and the Ministry of Justice, all of which deliberated on best practices and strategies for effective arms control.

Ojajuni appreciated the initiative of the Centre and the commitment of all participating agencies, reaffirming the dedication of Ogun State Police Comamnd to inter-agency collaboration, effective arms control measures, and the protection of lives and property across the state.