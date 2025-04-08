From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Kogi State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has risen in defence of socialite, Dr Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu.

This came amid the declaration of Achimugu wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In a statement made available to journalists on Monday, the Ohanaeze youths, Kogi State chapter, said Achimugu is a daughter of Igboland by virtue of “a well deserved chieftaincy title bestowed on her in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.”

The statement signed by the Coordinator of the organisation in Kogi State, Mr Chris Ogbonna said the title, which was bestowed on Mrs Achimugu, came after a painstaking observation of her personality and unquantifiable dedication to the service of humanity.

It said, “this is why we were taken aback when we read that she was declared wanted by the EFCC. At first, we had thought it could be a case of mistaken identity, but the commission is yet to withdraw the wanted tag placed on her.

“Based on this, we have considered it most expedient to lend our voice to this development, by urging the EFCC to reconsider its stand on the matter.

“Mrs Achimugu is someone well respected and who has devoted her life to the service of humanity, an act that earned her a chieftaincy title in Igboland, Udi local government area in Enugu State to be precise.

“For her to have been given the title came after thorough checks on her personality and she was not in any way found wanting, rather testimonies abound of her hardwork and dedication to the service of humanity.”

The Igbo group urged the anti-graft commission to re-evaluate what led to its decision.

“This is necessary to avoid mistakenly hurting the image and personality of a global brand, Dr. Mrs Achimugu,” the group declared.