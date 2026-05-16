Ohanaeze youths urge S/East govs to rally behind Uzodimma

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide has called on governors and political leaders in the South East to support Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum,(PGF) Senator Hope Uzodimma, to strengthen Igbo relevance in national politics.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri at the weekend, the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Chika Adiele, declared the wing’s “total and unwavering support” for Uzodimma. He cited the governor’s role in promoting unity, peace, and purposeful leadership among Igbos at home and in the diaspora.

Adiele praised Uzodimma for what he described as strategic interventions in stabilizing and repositioning Ohanaeze Ndigbo. He also noted the governor’s efforts to place Igbo interests at the center of national discourse through his position in the All Progressives Congress.

“This is the time for Igbo leaders to unite, speak with one voice and stop undermining or betraying fellow brothers and sisters for personal or political gain,” Adiele said.

The youth wing urged South East governors not to allow external actors to weaken Uzodimma’s leadership at the national level. It warned against the “pull-him-down syndrome,” saying it must not resurface in Alaigbo at a critical point in the nation’s political calendar.

The group called on all Igbo political stakeholders to close ranks with Uzodimma to advance the region’s political relevance and secure its rightful place within Nigeria’s power structure.

It also advised governors and political leaders across the South East to align with what it termed the “progressive leadership direction” being championed by Uzodimma, who also chairs the South East Governors’ Forum.

“We shall continue to stand firmly with Senator Hope Uzodimma at all times for the betterment, protection and advancement of Ndigbo interest,” the group said.