A concerned stakeholder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun West, Prince Olatunji Oyekunle, has said the people of Yewaland deserve a senator with courage, depth of knowledge, negotiation skills, strategic thinking and diplomatic candour.

In an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, Oyekunle said the senatorial district needs someone who would not be intimidated by the presence of heavyweights like Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Barau Jibrin, Senator Adams Oshiomole and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

He noted that the choice of Jimoh Ojugbele, as the senatorial candidate of the party does not fit into the kind of quality representation Ogun West deserves at this critical time.

According to him, Ogun West needs a senator who can confidently lead discussions on the economy, constitutional matters, diplomacy, security and commands respect among his peers at the Red Chamber.

He insisted that Ogun West cannot afford to send a senator without verifiable professional accomplishments, broad exposure and national influence to such distinguished gathering.

Oyekunle said: “Someone who could, when such opportunity beckons, leads a Senate delegation to international fora with diplomatic brevity and remarkable outcomes.

“Your Excellency, Ogun West needs a senator who understands the workings of the political economy. Leadership at the Red Chamber requires trusted and tested hands, proven competence and wisdom.

“Someone who will consolidate on the glaring achievements of the incumbent Senator Olamilekan Adeola and move the district to a higher and enviable level.

“Your Excellency, your second term will, no doubt, open new opportunities for regional integration, industrial growth, expansion of key infrastructure as catalysts for economic transformation in Nigeria, and the South West in particular.

“Ogun West should not approach such a historical period with mediocre representation in the Red Chamber, where executive-sponsored legislation and intense lobbying would be taking place.

“Therefore, Your Excellency, history has placed upon your shoulders the responsibility of helping to shape the political direction of firstly, Lagos State, and now, Nigeria.

“But, Ogun West and Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government will need your intervention to ensure that equity, merit, exposure and capacity are allowed in the choice of senatorial candidate as against narrow and parochial interests as is the case presently.

“Ogun West deserves a senator who would not shiver among his peers; a senator with intellectual depth and finesse. One who can command attention and negotiate progress for our people. The one who boldly and competently represents our aspirations and glorious future.”