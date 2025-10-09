– Seek appointment of youth commissioner

The Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths (COSSY) has commended the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on the successful completion and commencement of operations at the Gateway International Airport, which officially began operations on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by National Convener, COSSY, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman and sent to Daily Sun on Wednesday.

“This monumental achievement stands as a testament to the governor’s visionary leadership, steadfast commitment to infrastructural development, and his continuous drive to position Ogun State as an economic hub not only in Nigeria but across West Africa,” Uthman said.

According to the group, the Gateway International Airport will enhance trade, tourism, and industrial growth while creating more opportunities for citizens, especially the youth.

The statement further reads, “As a coalition deeply rooted in the progress and aspirations of Ogun State’s young people, we express our profound appreciation for this remarkable milestone.

“The completion and operationalisation of the Gateway Airport is a bold step towards modern development and global relevance for our dear state.

“However, while acknowledging this laudable stride, we also use this medium to appeal to the Youth and Students friendly Governor to give due consideration to the youth constituency, particularly through the prompt appointment of a Commissioner for Youth.

“The said office has remained vacant since the beginning of the second term administration.”

Uthman noted that filling this crucial position would further strengthen youth inclusion, empowerment, and participation in governance, aligning with the state government’s progressive vision.

“We believe that the engagement and empowerment of the young people in Ogun State will remain vital to sustaining the developmental momentum already set in motion by the present administration.

“This significant achievement marks the official flight operations in the Gateway State, a milestone that symbolises years of dedication and planning.

“Once again, we congratulate His Excellency, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, CON, for this landmark achievement and assure him of our continued support and collaboration towards building a greater Ogun State,” Uthman further stated.