Ogun students oppose nationwide protests, urge dialogue

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Students in Ogun State took to the major streets of Abeokuta, the state capital, on Wednesday to stage a walk against the planned nationwide protests scheduled to commence on 1 August.

The students, representing various bodies such as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), Progressive Students Movement (PSM), and the National Association of University Students (NAUS), walked through Oke Ilewo-Zone 2 Road, OPIC Roundabout-Lalubu Road, and Ibara-Omida Road. They carried placards condemning the protests and declared that students in the state would not participate.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the associations at the end of the walk, the Chairman of the NANS Joint Campus Committee, Adeyanju Francis, said the walk was to condemn the ‘End Bad Governance’ nationwide protests and to inform the world that Ogun State students would not be part of them.

Adeyanju described the protests as needless and organised by “faceless disgruntled elements” in the country. He said student leaders would not allow miscreants to disrupt the peace and harmony enjoyed by the people of the state under the guise of protests.

He explained that the walk had become imperative to demonstrate their stance against the planned protests, which, according to him, would not benefit anyone.

He further stated that the walk was a wake-up call to students in the state not to be cajoled into joining the protests being organised “blindly”.

Read also: Don’t dance to beat of anarchists, violence mongers – Minister to Nigerians

However, the NANS Ogun chairman urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the issue of poverty and hunger being experienced by Nigerians.

Adeyanju added that the president should, as a matter of urgency, evolve strategies to ameliorate the current economic situation and give Nigerians a new lease of life.

Earlier, Adeyanju Francis, Ogun NANS chairman; Thomas Kehinde Matthew, NAOSS national president; Abdul-Yekinn Odunayo, Clerk of the Senate, NANS National; Okerafor Bestman, PSM president; and Abdulahi Wasiu, Chairman of NAUS, issued a joint statement stating that the student community in the state would not heed any call to join the nationwide protests.

The statement reads in part: “As you are aware, the organisers of the protests are mobilising across the country in preparation for the march against the current economic hardship. Though we are not against any group or groups protesting, we are using this avenue to declare our intention and readiness not to be part of these protests.

“To this end, we are calling on students in Ogun State not to join any protest and to shun any calls to participate under the guise of nationwide protests.

“Though planners of the protests said that they would be organised in a peaceful manner, that is easier said than done. We want to caution that such protests could be hijacked by hoodlums to perpetrate looting, robbery, vandalism of both public and private infrastructure, as well as attacks on targeted personalities.

“Also, clandestine factors could come into play and thereby escalate the situation from just a peaceful protest to violence, which would benefit no one.

“As Nigerians, the bitter experience of the EndSARS protests is still lingering in our memories. Therefore, to avoid the replay of the wanton destruction and alleged killings that accompanied the EndSARS protests, we hereby emphasise that students in Ogun should stay away from the nationwide protests.

“Leadership of students associations in Ogun State, as organised associations dedicated to serving the interests of students, will never drive their members to participate in activities that have a high propensity for violence and destruction.

“As we distance Ogun students from any nationwide planned protest ostensibly against the hardship in the country, we want to reiterate that we will always adopt constructive and interactive approaches to address issues, rather than partaking in needless confrontations.

“Therefore, we urge students in the state to remain calm and continue to believe in the ability of their leaders to champion the cause of their welfare and well-being in ways that are devoid of violence.”