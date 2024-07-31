Don’t dance to beat of anarchists, violence mongers – Minister to Nigerians

By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Alhaji Uba Maigari, Minister of State for Steel Development, has called on Nigerians to disregard the inciting calls by some people for violent protests and regime change in the name of hunger protests, saying such moves will only lead to more hardship.

Maigari, a former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, made the call in Jalingo while addressing thousands of people at a stakeholders’ meeting. He said that while Nigerians have the constitutional right to protest, they should exercise caution, as some people are set to use the opportunity to cause chaos and instability in the country.

The minister maintained that the government is aware of the hardship Nigerians are going through and is working assiduously to make things easier for the people, both in the long and short term.

He noted that the people of Taraba State have shown that they are in tune with the government and have come out with one voice across ethnic, religious, party, and other sectional lines to align with the government, saying no to violent protests and giving peace a chance.

Read also: Beyond palliatives: Catholic bishops demand lasting solutions to Nigeria’s economic crisis

According to Maigari, “The President is in touch with what concerns Nigerians and he is not insensitive to their plight. He aligns with those agitating for protest. He also has the constitutional right to protect citizens who may not be involved in the protest.

“The message is clear: we are aware that the people are aggrieved and want to protest. As a government, we are not against protest. The President has spent decades in the pursuit of democracy and he would not want anything to tamper with the smooth running of the system.

“I appeal to the people of Taraba to be patient. I am not happy with the situation as a person but there are actions on the ground and in the pipeline. Don’t allow yourselves to be used by anarchists and proponents of chaos. There are long-term and short-term measures being taken by the Federal Government to ensure stability and a conducive environment for growth and prosperity.

“The people of Taraba are on the side of the government and are determined to give peace a chance. They came out today with one voice across party lines to pledge that they are willing to avoid any situation that could lead to chaos.

“We are aware that some unpatriotic Nigerians who lost elections last year are capitalising on the current climate to threaten that they will bring down the government. How can you bring down a democratically elected government? It is clear that these people do not have the interest of the nation at heart and we urge Nigerians to put them to shame by choosing peace over violence.

“Let me say this, that the hardship we are experiencing is actually a global phenomenon. I am not making excuses but when you travel around to other countries, you will understand that we are probably doing better back home because Nigerians are brave, intelligent and hardworking. So it is easier for us to navigate through such tough times.”

Our correspondent reports that the rally was attended by the former Governor of the State, Reverend Jolly Nyame, and other stakeholders.