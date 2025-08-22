All is set for the second edition of the MASA Isonyin Marathon (MIM), which takes place today (Saturday) in the ancient town of Isonyin, Ogun State.

Significantly, today also coincides with the birthday of the race’s founder and convener, Dr. Muideen Adegboyega Salami (MASA), making this year’s edition even more special for the organisers and the community.

Top runners from across Nigeria have already arrived in Isonyin, joining hundreds of local athletes who are equally eager to test their strength in the 21-kilometre race.

The race will be flagged off Saturday morning at the Saderiren’s Palace by the Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, and will finish at the Isonyin Grammar School Field, where the winners will be crowned.

The marathon, themed “Running for Exposure”, is organised by the MASA Foundation and has quickly grown into one of Ogun State’s most anticipated sporting events. Organisers say beyond competition, the aim is to create a platform for talent discovery, community pride, and youth empowerment.

“We are excited to welcome athletes from all over the country and proud that our own sons and daughters are also lacing up to run,” said Yeye Adesola Salami, Project Director of the MIM. “The Isonyin Marathon is not just about medals—it is about giving young people an opportunity to show what they can do.”

Convener of the race and President of the MASA Foundation, Dr. Muideen Adegboyega Salami (MASA), also expressed delight at the progress made since the inaugural edition. “When we started this journey, our vision was clear: to make Isonyin a hub for athletics in Ogun State and Nigeria. We have seen some progress, but we know the best is still ahead,” he said.

While appreciating the support received so far—mostly from well-meaning individuals—Dr. Salami was quick to note that more is needed if the marathon is to achieve its long-term goals.

“We are grateful for the goodwill and contributions that have kept this dream alive. But to truly raise the standard, we need stronger backing from corporate organisations and government,” he explained. “This is how we can grow the event into a talent factory that benefits the entire nation.”

Organisers have also confirmed that beginning from 2026, the MASA Isonyin Marathon will henceforth be held annually on Easter Saturday, a strategic move aimed at attracting larger participation and establishing the race as a festival of sport and culture on the national calendar.

The 2025 edition features a prize pool of nearly ₦10 million, with ₦1.5 million set aside for each winner in both the male and female categories. Several spectators are expected to line the streets of Isonyin to cheer the athletes, adding colour and energy to a race that is quickly cementing its place on Nigeria’s athletics calendar.