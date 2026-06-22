Ogun nursing college hails Aminu’s appointment to NMCN board

Colegio Rêal College of Nursing Science, Igbaga, Ogun State, has congratulated Dr. Mrs. Serifat Omobolanle Aminu on her appointment as a member of the Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

In a statement signed by the Proprietor of the institution, Abimbola Daramola, the college described the appointment as a well-deserved recognition of Dr. Aminu’s outstanding dedication, passion, and immense contributions to the advancement of nursing education and professional development in Nigeria.

According to the statement, Dr. Aminu has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to strengthening nursing education, promoting professional excellence, and empowering nurses to attain greater heights in their careers.

“Her appointment comes as no surprise to those who have followed her remarkable journey and contributions to the profession.

She has distinguished herself as a visionary leader committed to improving healthcare delivery and building a brighter future for nursing in Nigeria,” the statement noted.

The institution further extended its congratulations to other distinguished professionals appointed to serve on the NMCN Board, expressing confidence that their collective experience, expertise, and commitment would drive growth, innovation, and transformation within the nursing and midwifery profession.

As an institution dedicated to producing competent, compassionate, and highly skilled nursing professionals through quality education and training, Colegio Rêal College of Nursing Science described the appointment as a reflection of the critical role of committed leadership in shaping the future of healthcare and nursing practice in the country.

The college expressed confidence that Dr. Aminu’s wealth of experience, professional competence, and passion for excellence would contribute significantly to the achievement of the council’s mandate and the continued development of the profession.

The institution also commended the Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Alhaji Ndagi Alhassan, for his leadership and commitment to repositioning the council for greater impact.

According to the statement, the efforts of the Registrar, alongside those of the management and staff of the council, have continued to promote professionalism, quality standards, and sustainable growth within the nursing and midwifery sector.

The college equally lauded the Honourable Coordinating Minister of Health for constituting a board made up of capable, experienced, and dedicated professionals, describing the move as a demonstration of government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and advancing the nursing profession.

Speaking on the appointment, the management stated: “Dr. Mrs. Serifat Omobolanle Aminu’s appointment is a celebration of dedication, excellence, and service to the nursing profession.

We are confident that her contribution to the NMCN Board, alongside the leadership of Alhaji Ndagi Alhassan and the entire NMCN team, will positively impact the future of nursing and midwifery in Nigeria.”

The college expressed optimism that with the calibre of professionals entrusted with the responsibility of steering the affairs of the council, the nursing and midwifery profession is poised for greater achievements, stronger regulation, improved educational standards, innovation, and enhanced global recognition for Nigerian nurses.