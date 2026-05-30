Ogenyi receives massive support at venues of the NDC primaries in Enugu

From Felix Ikem Nsukka

An Enugu State gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Dozie Ogenyi, has received strong, vocal backing from large groups of his supporters at various NDC primary venues across the state on Friday.

Ogenyi, a former Commissioner for Human Capital Development in Enugu State who showed up with his team at designated venues for the primaries of the NDC in various parts of Enugu State, drew the attention of large crowds of party faithful.

The governorship aspirant, accompanied by senatorial aspirant Bishop Oscar Okwudili Ossai and other NDC chieftains in the state, was nearly mobbed by enthusiastic supporters in Nsukka, Igbo-Eze South, Uzo-Uwani and a few other local government areas he visited.

Speaking to journalists in Nsukka, Hon. Ogenyi said he was glad that NDC members turned out in large numbers for the primaries. “This is evidence that we enjoy massive support,” he said. “Those being expected to come from Enugu to conduct the primaries have caused unnecessary delay.”

After waiting in vain for the arrival of the organisers in Nsukka, the large crowds formed long queues behind their preferred aspirants. Hon. Ogenyi’s supporters formed long, winding lines with a number of Hon. Ogenyi’s posters on display.

A similar situation was witnessed at Ibagwa-Aka (Igbo-Eze South LGA) and Nimbo ( Uzo-Uwani LGA) when Hon. Ogenyi and his entourage visited. On sighting him at Ibagwa, the crowd hailed him, and when he stopped at the venue of the primaries enthusiastic NDC supporters began to queue behind him and sing solidarity songs.

Although there were aspirants for the House of Reps and the House of Assembly in the places Hon. Ogenyi visited, there was little sign of the presence of the supporters of other gubernatorial aspirants in the state.

Many NDC faithful who started gathering as early as 8am at designated locations were, however, not satisfied with the party’s arrangements for the primaries. NDC leaders who were expected from Enugu to conduct the primaries in Nsukka did not show up even by 5pm, when the crowds started dispersing.

As Hon. Ogenyi told newsmen at Uzo-Uwani, all eyes are turned to the Abuja headquarters of the party. The NDC in Abuja had directed that no results of the primaries should be announced in the states. In a statement signed by Senator Moses Cleopas, national chairman, and Barr. Ikenna Alex-Morgan Enekweizu, national secretary, on Wednesday, the NDC leadership said: “The respective teams will collate and process all results and forward them to the National Headquarters, where the National Working Committee will announce the results.

“No state executive or team has the mandate to announce any results.”

“We call for understanding and urge all participants to conduct themselves responsibly, as the party has zero tolerance for violence, disorderly conduct, and hooliganism.”