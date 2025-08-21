By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In a heartbreaking tale of environmental loss and community displacement, residents of Okun Alfa (Alpha Beach), a coastal community, are pleading for urgent intervention as relentless sea surges have submerged their land, destroyed homes and crippled vital infrastructure.

Over the years, the community has been forced to relocate multiple times, each time seeking higher ground as the ocean encroaches further inland. Today, with no safe land left to retreat to, residents live in constant fear of total submersion.

A once-thriving coastal settlement in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Okun Alfa lives quite literally on the edge, perched beside the roaring Atlantic Ocean. But this is no idyllic postcard of golden sand and tranquil waves. Here, residents count their losses in tides, each surge swallowing a little more of their homes, livelihoods, and history.

A few days ago, when Daily Sun reporter visited the community to witness firsthand the fury of nature at work, she found a shoreline in retreat, a people under siege, and a deep fear that one day the ocean will claim it all.

The community recounted that, historically, they had enough land, but the sea has gradually consumed and displaced over 2,000 persons, with recent surges causing severe damage.

“Just two days ago, the sea overran its shores again. Whenever the sea surged, we moved uphill because we had enough land before. But presently, there is no land left for us to move to,” they lamented.

Chairman of Ocean Surge Communities and CDA chairman of Alpha Beach community, Hon. Sheriff Adekunle Eleguishi, told our reporter: “There’s no place left for us if the water comes again. We are settled here only because of the breakers that the government installed to break the waves. Without them, we wouldn’t be sitting here now.”

The sea’s destructive power is evident in the traces of overruns on the shoreline and collapsed structures visible along the coast. Several buildings, including health centres, schools, mosques and churches, have been submerged and rendered unusable. The community’s public infrastructure has been decimated, leaving residents without basic services and forcing many to seek refuge in makeshift shelters or rent accommodations elsewhere.

Access to clean water remains a pressing issue. Salty seawater has contaminated local wells, making them unusable for drinking or domestic use. Residents now rely on tanker-bought water, paying up to N300 per bucket—an expense that totals around N3,000 daily—leaving many in financial distress.

Wells that once provided water are now only suitable for washing vehicles, and digging new boreholes is beyond the community’s means unless the government intervenes to construct industrial boreholes, which are prohibitively expensive.

Elegushi stressed that the community laments the lack of government support and sustained intervention. While the administration of Babatunde Fashola in 2011 installed wave breakers that temporarily mitigated the ocean’s advance, subsequent efforts were left incomplete, and the community continues to bear the brunt of the sea’s fury.

He said: “The contractors only completed part of the work, and now the waves are high enough threatening to submerge us completely. If they had finished the job properly, the community would not be in this state.

“Residents call for urgent reclamation efforts similar to those undertaken in Eko Atlantic City, using dredged sand to reclaim land and reinforce shoreline defences. We believe that government’s intervention, including the application of similar techniques, could help restore our land and provide a sustainable future.”

The community’s plight is further compounded by historical displacement. Once part of the Maroko area—created by the government before it was demolished by military authorities—many families lost their ancestral homes and farmland. Now, they are scattered, living in shanties, rented rooms, or squatting, fighting daily for survival amid the relentless advance of the sea.

Efforts to seek political support have so far been unsuccessful. Stakeholders, including former representatives like Musliu Obanikoro and Senator Wasiu Sanni, have made promises to address their plight, but tangible solutions remain elusive. The community’s hopes now rest on the current administration, with residents urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act swiftly.

His words: “The ocean has claimed our land, our memories, and our livelihoods. All we ask for is help – reclamation, proper shoreline defences and sustainable solutions so that we can live with dignity once again.”

As the community grapples with loss and uncertainty, their plea remains clear: they need immediate, concrete action to prevent total annihilation and to preserve what remains of their homeland. Without intervention, their future hangs in the balance, and their once-thriving community risks disappearing beneath the relentless waves.

Furthermore, Eleguishi stated: “We know the ocean is capable of submerging this community. We know it can sweep us away. What we don’t know is when—and we are helpless about it.

“The helplessness is etched on every face – young, old, men and women alike. Once a lively beach resort, Okun Alfa, also called Alpha Beach, was a jewel in Lagos’ tourism crown, drawing visitors from across Nigeria for its sun, sand, and seaside charm. Today, it is under relentless attack from rising sea levels and ocean surges linked to climate change.”

The latest surge occurred on August 8, sometimes hitting harder than before. Roads vanished under water, power lines were torn down, shops and homes reduced to debris, and the once-bustling waterfront now lies in ruin—its bars, hotels, and chalets wrecked beyond recognition.

“Alpha Beach was once Lagos’ playground: pristine sand, coconut groves, seafood markets, horse rides, family picnics and beach parties. It hosted tourists, traders, and corporate events. Now, the Atlantic has turned that dream into a nightmare.”

“Our children can’t go to school because public schools here are flooded,” lamented one resident. “The water took my house and my shop. I now live as a tenant in someone else’s house. We’ve lost everything.”

Okun Alfa’s fishermen and fish traders – men and women who once supplied seafood beyond Lagos – are now jobless or engaged in other ventures with poor income. The fishing boats that used to dock several times a week no longer come. Coconut plantations, fish farms, and farmland have all been swallowed.

Some residents shared their experiences. One woman said: “I used to own a large provision store in front of my house, but the water carried the entire place away, including the house. It has turned landlords into tenants. I now sell in front of my uncle’s house. We don’t own a house here anymore; I live as a tenant in someone else’s house.

“There was wealth in this town- women in this village were all gainfully employed, just as men. Our men used to be fishermen, and most women sold fish to the public. But all that is gone. Now, we depend on menial jobs outside here to survive.

“This problem began gradually some years ago. Shops and houses have been destroyed; many people are now homeless and sleep in makeshift wooden shelters.

“Every time the sea floods, you need to see the sand packed with water everywhere. The seawater overruns its shores and enters our homes while many of us are asleep.

“Everyone was scared; the tension still lingers. We thought we would be completely washed away, especially those experiencing it for the first time. We need help. The government should please help us.

“The wave of water, previously contained by sand, is now let loose. The more you dredge to fill or reclaim land, the more water you release from the excavation site. It’s a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul. Coupled with global warming, the result is disastrous ocean surges. To us, the Eko Atlantic City project is a ticking time bomb,” he warned.

Okun Alfa is a coastal community in Lagos, located on the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Aworis are believed to be the first settlers in the area.

Sharing the same shoreline is the Eko Atlantic City, arguably Lagos’s most expensive and beautiful city. Some residents believe that the unrelenting surges from the Atlantic are a consequence of the multi-billion-dollar Eko Atlantic project undertaken by the Lagos State government across the adjacent Lagos coastline.

Elegushi said he had to speak because, in the absence of the Baale, Yusuf Elegushi Atewolara, the community’s leader, he wanted to share their plight.

He expressed deep gratitude to HITECH Construction Company for providing road palliative measures to their community. After 25 years of advocacy for the construction of Baale Street, this initiative has made their community more motorable and accessible.

An elder and Baale-in-Council member, Alh. Rasulu Aponloju Elegushi, provided insight into the genesis of the sea surge: “My father was born here, and I was born here too. If the sea clears us again, we do not know where to move next.

“This problem started when the Bar Beach was reclaimed to build Eko Atlantic City. The beach used to come out even when I was very young, but it was not experiencing such sea fury as we do now.

“If not for the wave breakers you see now, which reduce the pressure of the sea, we would have left this place long ago. I am nearly 80 years old. That Baale’s place is the third settlement.

“Our current location was originally a deep forest; no one could come here because it was a huge forest. The water surge has driven us to this spot. We used to fish and farm here before everything changed.

“I was a fisherman and also engaged in farming. None of that exists anymore. All the fish we used to catch are now far away. This sea prevents other waters from entering. If they stop filling the sea, the water would calm down. But they have not stopped. From Ajiron community, you can see that the water problem is spreading; now you cannot see Ikorodu from Ajiron anymore—the previous Ajiron has been submerged.

“Earlier, we built our houses with bamboo and thatch before concrete blocks. Around 1970, we started molding blocks to build houses, but now we are returning to thatch. The extent of the sea’s fury is from where the community is now situated to Chevron Express.

“Many houses have been submerged. When the sea rages, some people only manage to save a few belongings, while others cannot save anything. The aftermath of the sea is a serious matter.

“If the government does not intervene within the next few years, the damage will be incalculable. This beach was once the site where the government measured for the coastal road. When they saw the depths of the water, they shifted the original coastline plan. “Currently, at Lafiaji, Okun Ajah, the proposed coastline is being eaten up by water. Large stones have been placed under the bridge to prevent water from overrunning. We are appealing to God and the government to come to our aid.

“We have been telling the government for almost three decades. We are grateful that during Governor Babatunde Fashola’s tenure, he brought former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan here. Together, they helped build the wave breakers you see at the shoreline. If not for those breakers, our community would have been wiped out.”

He further explained the correlation between the Eko Atlantic project and the sea surge: “Do you know why Alpha Beach is moving in this direction? It is because of the Eko Atlantic City project, which is destroying us. The next community closest to us, Lafiaji, Okun Ajah, Mopo, is experiencing the same ocean surge and sea fury.

“These communities are facing what we once faced. We have not received much help besides what was provided by former Governor Fashola and President Jonathan. We haven’t seen anyone else come to our aid.”

Another elder and Baale-in-Council member, Alh. Mureni Sanni Alakija, said: “Only the government can handle this situation; private efforts are insufficient. The council cannot assist because they lack the funds. We are appealing to the state and federal governments to help us.

“We need rescue. We’ve been gathering money to buy sand to put on the roads to prevent flooding during ocean surges. Everywhere would flood if the sea surges again.

“The health centre was submerged six years ago. When we fall sick, we go to Epe or CMS. We are praying that no emergency cases happen, that we won’t have to rush someone to the General Hospital or Island Maternity. If a pregnant woman faces an emergency, she either delivers at home or we rush her to a faraway hospital. We keep praying we don’t face such situations.

“There is only one school in another community, Igboefo. There are no farms for us to cultivate for self-sustenance. All the fish have gone. Everything God blessed our community with has been submerged. We are just in God’s hands. Four days ago, the water again overran the shores. We buy water from tankers at N250–N300. Any water here is salty – except when it rains.”

A young lady, who identified herself as Nifemi, said: “I am a child of the water. This goddess has me in her heart. She shows us affection and seeks to protect us. Whenever I or my children are sick, we bathe with the water, and we get well.

“The water is taking care of us. But the challenge is the anger the water exhibits. The sea’s fury is something we do not want. When it becomes furious, it destroys, damages, and even kills people. That is what we fear most. Aside from the sea’s rage, we enjoy its protection. Most times, we warn people not to bathe in the water, but they don’t listen—the sea consumes them. We have a chief priest divinely connected with the water. I am also a worshipper.”

The community’s diviner explained the situation: “I am the community’s chief priest, Jamiu Ninonuola. You see this sea? It is part of Bar Beach, where Eko Atlantic City is situated. They pump ocean water to a designated area, and the sea has since destroyed surrounding villages.

“They shifted the coastline from its original position. They did this for development, and I do not blame the federal government because development is necessary. But they must protect the coastal communities.

“As they fill the land, the sea spreads and consumes people and their properties. The government has dredged sand from this area, affecting communities like Okun Ajah, Mopo and Lafiaji. All these communities experience similar incidents due to development policies.

“Despite efforts, they have created a problem that needs urgent attention. The sea surge increases all the time. The government needs to review how much they are willing to invest to preserve our heritage.

“We are now old and starting anew. Where do they want us to go? We hear about plans to relocate indigenous residents. Our community should not be displaced or washed away. We appease the water daily, performing rituals to avert disaster.

“If you had arrived earlier, you would have seen the havoc it caused. A lady was here a few minutes before you. Her house was affected by the recent surge. If the ocean raises its hand, you will see its fury.

“The sea has cut off its ears; it no longer listens. Even the fish have moved far away. The place where you used to see fish, you can no longer find any. Now, the government has come to take part of the land for the coastal road project.”

Jamiu added that, prior to the sea invasion, “Alpha Beach was known for its open skies, sparkling waters, warm sands, cleanliness, serenity, well-structured management, and a secure environment, making it a healthy place for all ages to enjoy. It was a perfect playground for children, lovers, and families – hosting socio-economic activities such as coconut farming, food markets, hospitality, amusement parks, seafood trading, horse riding, and picnics.

“Alpha Beach used to be Lagos’ favorite spot for tourism and social activities. It hosted major events and was a vibrant social hub. Now, the beach has lost its glory.”

Today, the beach is occupied by young men who have turned the area into a hideout, intimidating the public, especially at night. The bad road leading to the beach, which is under repair, has become an avenue for hoodlums to operate, extorting motorists and robbing victims of money, phones, and valuables.

In recent years, increasing shoreline erosion and ocean surges have claimed the beach and threaten the community’s very existence. Massive flooding has destroyed property worth millions of Naira—including power lines, poles, roads, homes, hotels, shops, plantations, and farms.

Providing further insight, he said: “The problem has persisted for years. When I was young, it used to be brief, then it would recede. But since 2008/2009, it’s become permanent, taking away our lands. All our coconuts and farms are gone. We have complained many times – written letters, held protests, and made efforts – but nothing has changed.

“There are many activities in the Atlantic—dredging, sand-filling, creating mega-cities like Banana Island and Lekki. These activities contribute to the problem.”

According to community elders, Okun Alfa has a long history of ocean surges. Its current location is its fourth settlement site. Over generations, they have been pushed out three times by Atlantic waves. Community elders explained: “Our forefathers told us that surges had always pushed us back at different times. But before, there was enough unoccupied land to move to. Now, there is none left, which makes our situation more dire.

“When they pump sand to reclaim land, they interfere with the natural ecosystem. Even environmental impact assessments are supposed to be conducted before such projects. But the ongoing dredging and filling are disrupting the environment and the natural balance of the ocean.”

One resident lamented: “I spent my early years outside this town. When I returned about 20 years ago, I was saddened by what I saw. Fish vessels used to come three to four times a week for trade, but now they cannot come. The roads, once tarred and busy, are now submerged. Help us appeal to the government to look into this water overflow. God will help you all. Good health will be yours. Please, in God’s name.”

Another resident described the daily struggles: “The floodwaters reach up to my legs, mixing with the seawater, so we can’t leave our houses. Okada riders now charge between N500 and N800 to go into town—before, it was N100. I used to sell fish far from here, but now we cannot go fishing because the water is too dangerous. We live day-to-day, begging for help. I have three children; my husband died long time ago while fishing. I am the sole provider.”

She explained how the water has harmed her and her children’s health: “When the ocean rages, it damages our bodies. My feet are badly affected—I can’t wear slippers because the water eats them away. My children often get colds, rashes, and other illnesses due to the cold and unsanitary conditions. Our household appliances rust quickly because of the humidity and salt. The water in our wells is brown, salty, and unfit for use. We buy water at N300 per bucket, as we cannot use our wells anymore.”

The only school available is in Igboefo, far away. There are no farms left for self-sustenance. All their fishing grounds and farms are submerged. They are at the mercy of the sea and divine intervention.