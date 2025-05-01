The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta has maintained that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is the leader of the party in the state.

The message was conveyed in a statement issued by the APC Delta State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo.

Onojeghuo said that Oborevwori’s position as the state’s party leader is not subject to debate or contention.

The statement comes amid concerns surrounding the APC leadership structure in Delta State.

“This position is not subject to debate or contention. It is a principle consistent with our Party’s tradition and leadership structure across the federation, whereby the sitting governor of a state under the APC platform becomes the leader of the Party in that State.

“This fact was clearly and unequivocally affirmed by His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, during the official defection event.

“The Vice President’s declaration reflects the official position of the national leadership of our Party and must be respected by all stakeholders and members within the Party in Delta State, as authoritative, binding and final.

“Consequently, Delta APC finds it strange, arrogant and reprehensible for any individual to continue to arrogate or to parade himself as the leader of the Party in Delta State in clear opposition to the present reality of the governor as leader of the Party.

“Therefore, we warn that we will not tolerate any dissenting opinions or actions that seek to challenge or undermine this fact.

“Any such posture would amount to a deliberate act of provocation and a source of avoidable tension within our Party ranks.

“Let it be known that such divisive tendencies will be firmly resisted, and anyone who seeks to undermine this position by continuing to parade himself as such will face severe sanctions from the Party.

“The Party stands united behind His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and remains resolutely committed to his leadership as he continues to deliver on his promises of good governance under the M.O.R.E. agenda.

“We urge anyone with contrary intentions to desist, as the Party will not allow divisive tendencies to derail the continued growth and sustainable development being ushered in under Governor Oborevwori’s purposeful leadership,” the statement reads.