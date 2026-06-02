Oborevwori backs Tinubu for 2027, cites family ties to Delta

By Lawrence Agbo

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has thrown his weight behind the re-election bid of Bola Tinubu, arguing that the president enjoys a unique connection to Delta State through First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News, Oborevwori said Tinubu stands out among potential presidential contenders because of his family relationship with the state, noting that Deltans have every reason to support him in 2027.

“Among the candidates that emerged, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only one that has an affiliation to Delta State,” the governor said.

He described the president as an in-law to the state and suggested that many residents now view his administration from that perspective.

“The man is an in-law here, and it would be evil to vote against your in-law. It’s a family affair,” Oborevwori stated.

The governor also credited the First Lady with strengthening political support for the president across Delta, particularly among the Itsekiri people, owing to her maternal roots in Warri.

According to him, her relationship with the state has helped deepen acceptance of the Tinubu administration among various communities.

“The First Lady is holding the state strong, and no Itsekiri person will vote against Tinubu,” he said.

Beyond politics, Oborevwori defended the economic reforms introduced by the federal government, insisting that they have improved the financial position of states and increased resources available for development projects.

He argued that the impact of the reforms is evident in the ability of state governments to fund and execute infrastructure programmes.

“His reforms and programmes are working very well. Sometimes when I commission projects and tell people we have money, it’s because of the reforms. If they are not working, we won’t get money,” he added.

The governor’s remarks come months after the First Lady was honoured by the Warri Kingdom with the traditional title of Utukpa-Oritse, also known as Ugbone, meaning “Light of God,” in recognition of her ties to the area and contributions to national service.

Oborevwori maintained that Tinubu’s connection to Delta, combined with the administration’s economic policies, provides a strong basis for support from the state ahead of the 2027 presidential election.