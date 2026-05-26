Obi’s supporters not enough to beat Tinubu – Nlemigbo

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Imo State APC chairman Chief Marcillinus Nlemigbo says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political base is strong enough to secure re-election in 2027, arguing that the Nigerian Democratic Party’s (NDC) Peter Obi lacks the nationwide followership to defeat him.

Speaking to journalists at his Owerri office on Tuesday, Nlemigbo pledged to “actively back” Tinubu’s re-election bid, citing the president’s economic reforms under the Renewed Hope agenda.

“Tinubu has achieved great things for Nigeria,” Nlemigbo said. “The democratic values recorded by the Renewed Hope Administration will endear the people to re-elect him.”

He singled out the removal of the fuel subsidy as a key achievement, saying it had boosted allocations to states and enabled “people-driven projects” across the country.

“The subsidy removal is a big plus to the nation. The political will demonstrated by the president is improving the nation’s economy,” he said. “It is very instrumental to the jumbo allocation of funds to governors.”

On the 2027 race, Nlemigbo acknowledged Obi’s credentials but questioned his electoral path.

“Peter Obi is qualified and competent, but there is a process to an Igbo being the President. Tinubu has many followers. As an APC member, I support Tinubu. Hence, I urge the people of the South East to vote for APC and Tinubu,” he said.

“He is improving the economy with the removal of the fuel subsidy and other democratic values and gains,” Nlemigbo maintained.

The former chairman also commented on Imo’s 2027 governorship, saying he would support whoever Governor Hope Uzodimma and the APC settle on under the party’s charter of equity.

“We will work with anybody the party and Governor Hope Uzodimma choose for Imo State governorship,” he said.

Nlemigbo’s remarks come as the APC begins early mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections. Tinubu, who emerged as the APC presidential candidate in 2023, has not formally declared for a second term.