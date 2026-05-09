Obi’s entry sparks firestorm in Anambra NDC

Chairman David Chukwudifu accused of greed, malpractices

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From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A political storm is gathering within the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Anambra State, just hours after the dramatic entry of Peter Obi into the party, with allegations of manipulation, exclusion, and financial impropriety now threatening to derail its early momentum.

According to sources within the party, tension erupted following the local government and state congress held in Awka on Monday, May 4, 2026, with aggrieved stakeholders already initiating legal steps to challenge the legitimacy of the exercise.

At the centre of the crisis is the chairman of the Ekwusigo Local Government Area Caretaker Committee, Chukwudile Okoye, who has accused the Anambra State chairman, David Patrick Chukwudifu, of alleged manipulation of the party’s membership registration process and misappropriation of funds.

Okoye, in a strongly worded protest obtained by our correspondent, said he has instructed his legal team to file a suit seeking the nullification of the membership registration exercise as well as the invalidation of the congress conducted in the state.

“My intention is to institute legal proceedings against the NDC on the registration of members. I seek the nullification and invalidation of the entire process. This is a fight against injustice occasioned by greed and manipulation,” he said.

He alleged that despite personally funding the registration exercise in Ekwusigo LGA, his name was removed from the party’s membership portal on the eve of the congress, effectively barring him from participating in the process.

“I used my personal funds, dedicated my time and committed my energy to build the party. I single-handedly funded the registration exercise in my LGA, only for the State Chairman to allegedly embezzle funds allocated for the exercise and manipulate the portal to remove my name,” Okoye claimed.

He further alleged that he was deliberately excluded from the congress for refusing to engage in what he described as “transactional politics”, adding that threats had been issued against him to silence his objections.

While declining to disclose full details “out of love for the party”, Okoye maintained that the situation, if left unchecked, could destabilise what he described as “the fastest growing political party in the country”.

He called for the immediate removal of the state chairman, accusing him of incompetence and lack of integrity.

Party insiders who spoke on condition of anonymity corroborated Okoye’s claims.

The youth leader of the party in the area, Raymond Orabueze, confirmed that he worked closely with Okoye in mobilising and registering members ahead of the congress.

Similarly, another member, Emeka Okonkwo, acknowledged that Okoye played a significant role in sponsoring grassroots mobilisation efforts prior to the disputed exercise.

A video sighted by our correspondent also allegedly shows prior recognition of Okoye as the LGA coordinator, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding his sudden exclusion.

The unfolding crisis comes at a sensitive time for the NDC, as the party witnesses a surge in attention and expectations following the reported defection of Peter Obi from the African Democratic Congress.

Political observers say Obi’s entry has energised the party’s base but may also be intensifying internal power struggles.

Observers warn that if not urgently addressed, the situation could mirror recent developments in Adamawa State, where a State High Court in Yola nullified the Local Government and State Congresses conducted by the African Democratic Congress over breaches of due process.

Calls and messages sent to the phone line of David Patrick Chukwudifu for comments were not responded to at the time of filing this report.