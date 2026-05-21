Obidient Movement ex-official apologises to Peter Obi, members

A former Director of Mobilisation of the Obidient Movement, Morris Monye, has apologised to Peter Obi and the movement’s members six months after resigning from the role.

Monye’s apology was conveyed in a statement he shared on X on Thursday.

The businessman resigned in November 2025, citing the movement’s poor coordination and underwhelming performance in the gubernatorial election in Anambra.

Monye further disclosed that he personally funded nationwide mobilisation efforts, including travel, local structure support, voter awareness campaigns, and logistics, without any financial backing from the movement’s leadership or Obi.

In his apology addressed to the “Obidient family”, he said his resignation letter was written at a “moment of frustration and immaturity”.

He said, “In that letter, I allowed deep frustration & personal emotions to cloud my judgment. I made statements that subtly and unnecessarily dragged Peter Obi, a man I still respect for his vision, integrity, and sacrifice for this nation. That was wrong. It was childish, and beneath the standard I should have upheld, especially as someone who once held a leadership position in this movement.

“I take full responsibility. No one forced me to write it. No one edited it. It came from me, and it was a mistake. I deleted the letter afterwards, but I know deletion does not erase the damage, the disappointment, or the loss of trust many of you felt. I understand why some of you no longer respect me the way you once did. You had every right to feel let down.”

He also tendered a personal apology to Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP).

Monye said, “Sir, I am sincerely sorry. My words were not a true reflection of the values of sacrifice, accountability, and constructive criticism that you preach. I failed in that moment.

“To every single Obidient, the ones who stayed grinding, the ones who defended the vision even when it was tough, the ones who felt betrayed by my actions, I am deeply sorry. You are the real heroes of this movement.

“Many of you are young people full of hope and fire for a better Nigeria. You didn’t deserve to see internal cracks turned into public drama. I let you down.”

Monye noted that his apology was not to curry favours or seek a position in the movement but “because it is the right thing to do”.

He added, “Leadership is not only about when the road is sweet and smooth; it is also about owning up when you mess up. I own this fully.

“I am committed to rebuilding trust through consistent actions, not just words. But I also know trust is not demanded, it is earned back slowly, if at all.”