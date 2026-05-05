Obi, Kwankwaso exit painful but not fatal blow – Bolaji Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the exit of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso from its fold as a painful setback, but insists it is far from enough to break the party’s resolve ahead of the 2027 general election.

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said on Monday that although the departure of the two opposition heavyweights was a major political loss, it would not derail the coalition’s wider objective of building a formidable front against the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE NEWS, Abdullahi admitted the exit of Obi and Kwankwaso was a blow to the coalition project, but said it was not one the party could not survive.

“I would be lying to say it didn’t mean anything. No, these are two significant politicians, frontline politicians in this country. When you lose those two politicians, then you will feel that you’ve lost something. But it’s not a mortal blow, because what we are trying to do is to build a broad-based coalition. A big coalition that will include everyone,” he said.

He said the coalition was born out of political necessity, following what he described as sustained destabilisation of opposition parties and the urgent need to unite under one platform capable of challenging the APC in 2027.

“There was a reason we’re trying to do this coalition. Our individual parties had been destabilised, and the only way out for us was to come together and form this coalition. There was also a consensus among us that the direction the country is going is quite precarious, and the only way we can win election and rescue the country from the misrule of the APC is to build a party that is formidable enough to beat the incumbent,” Abdullahi said.

He dismissed claims that Obi’s departure was proof the ADC had collapsed under internal disputes, insisting the party remained stable despite the legal challenges surrounding it. According to him, those issues did not stop the party from building one of the strongest opposition coalitions in the country.

“I will refer to the statement released by His Excellency Peter Obi announcing that he was leaving the party as the only credible evidence that I have of why they left. One, he said the party is beleaguered by legal challenges, which is true. But in spite of these legal challenges that we have, we built one of the most formidable coalition parties in Nigeria,” he said.

Abdullahi also suggested that the departure of Obi and Kwankwaso had, in some ways, eased internal tensions within the coalition, allowing the ADC to focus on strengthening its structure without the strain of competing interests at the top.

“I’m not happy they left. But in a way, it’s a bit of relief. Now we can focus on really doing what we need to do without being under the pressure cooker that they were trying to put us in,” he added.

He said the party’s mission remains unchanged despite the setback, stressing that the ADC would press on with its coalition plan and continue positioning itself as a credible opposition force ahead of the next presidential election.