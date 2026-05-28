Obi emphasises faith, sacrifice, hope

Mr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Muslims to observe the Eid -el-Kabir with prayers and optimism for a renewed Nigeria.

Obi in his Sallah message posted on his X handle, expressed heartfelt greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and around the globe as they commemorated the Eid-el-Kabir.

He said Eid-el-Kabir is a significant occasion that represents enduring values of faith, sacrifice, obedience to God, compassion and love for humanity.

“Let us concentrate our prayers on unity and hope during the 2026 Eid.

“As we contemplate the deep lessons inherent in this solemn celebration, we are reminded of the importance of selflessness, tolerance, and dedication to the common good.

“These principles are particularly vital as our nation navigates this pivotal phase in its history.

“The essence of Eid-el-Kabir reinforces the belief that fulfilment follows sacrifice. We must maintain our hope in the realisation of a more functional, just, and productive nation where every citizen is included,” he said.

The former Anambra governor explained that Muslims should use the sacred period to remember and pray for Nigeria’s security personnel on the front lines, and invoke more wisdom for our leaders.

“Let us use this period to seek meaningful economic relief for the populace.

“Additionally, let us recommit to fostering peace, mutual respect, and unity among various faiths and regions.

“May this Eid el-Kabir bring joy to our families, peace to our communities, and renewed hope to our beloved nation.

“I extend my best wishes for a blessed and joyous Eid -el-Kabir celebration to all our Muslim brothers and sisters,” he added.