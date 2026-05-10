Obi committed to leaving office after four years — Umeh

By Lawrence Agbo

Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, has insisted that former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is fully committed to leaving office after serving only one term of four years if elected president.

Speaking on Sunday during an appearance on Politics Today on [Channels Television], Umeh said Obi understands the importance of preserving Nigeria’s unity and has deliberately chosen not to interfere with the North’s turn in the country’s power-sharing arrangement.

According to him, Obi is conscious of the need to maintain national balance and believes that respecting the unwritten rotational principle between the North and South is key to national stability.

“Mr Obi was very conscious of the need to preserve national unity, and he recognises that for him to succeed, he must not eat into the tenure of the north. So he confined himself to the four years available to southern Nigeria, he said.

“A nobleman like Nelson Mandela did four years in South Africa and left; if Peter Obi leaves after four years, he will not be the first person,” Umeh added.

He added that Obi has already begun mapping out how to fulfil his campaign promises to Nigerians within a single four-year tenure, stressing that the former presidential candidate is focused on impact rather than prolonging his stay in office.

Umeh maintained that Obi confined himself to the four years available to Southern Nigeria because he recognises that for him to succeed, he must not encroach on the tenure expected by the North.

“He [Obi] has already started making plans on how to deliver his promises to Nigerians within four years.”

The senator’s remarks come amid ongoing political conversations around the 2027 general elections and zoning debates, with opposition figures and party leaders weighing possible alliances and power-sharing arrangements across the country.