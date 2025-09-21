From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on Nigeria to prioritise investment in education and the welfare of teachers as the nation seeks solutions to poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

Obi made the call in solidarity with the “Let There Be Teachers Conference 2025”, where over 60,000 teachers gathered at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, in what is billed as the largest assembly of teachers in the world.

He stressed that the dignity of teachers must be restored if Nigeria is to unlock the full potential of its young population.

“Teachers are the true nation-builders. Without them, no profession exists. The progress of our country will only be as strong as the quality of education we provide our children, and the dignity we accord those who impart knowledge,” Obi said.

He commended the organisers, 1Million Teachers, and their partners, for convening the landmark event, while celebrating the resilience of teachers who continue to shape the minds and values of future generations despite daunting challenges.

Obi maintained that only by investing in teachers’ welfare, creating an enabling environment for educators, and according them respect can Nigeria achieve meaningful national transformation.