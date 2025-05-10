• As Ilawo hosts Ayo Olopon games

Olu of Orile Ilawo in Ogun State, Oba (Prof) Alexander Olusegun MacGregor, has appointed a journalist, Lanre Olaleye as the Head of the Media and Publicity Directorate for the palace.

The appointment was announced in a press statement by the Palace Secretary, George Adebini, and made available to journalists on Friday.

Adebini stated that the appointment was in line with Oba MacGregor’s vision to elevate Ilawo’s standing among indigenous communities in Nigeria.

According to him, “Kabiyesi is deeply committed to the holistic development of Ilawo, encompassing both infrastructure and human capital, through the ‘Ilawo of Our Dream Agenda.’

“The success of this ambitious plan hinges on fostering a positive public perception of our endeavours to create a favourable narrative for Ilawo. Mr. Olaleye’s three decades of experience across prominent Nigerian media organisations will be invaluable in shaping both internal and external communications for the palace and the entire Ilawo community.”

Olaleye, a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos, holds both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Journalism and Communication Studies from Lagos State University (LASU). He had been Sports Editor, Editor of Daily Independent Breaking News, and Crime Editor, before venturing into media and public relations.

In a related news, the town of Ilawo will host the second edition of the annual ‘Ayo Olopon Tournament’ on May 16th and 17th, 2025. This cultural event, organised by the Macgregor Heritage Foundation, aims to foster peace and unity among Egba sons and daughters across Abeokuta and its surrounding communities.