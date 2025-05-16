From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has deposed the traditional priest of Okhuoromi Community in Oredo Local Government Area, Ovbokhan Igbinovia, from his position in the locality.

Igbinovia was stripped of his title by the Benin monarch after reviewing abominable traditional practices, including land grabbing, extortion, and unauthorised private properties demolition allegations in clear violation of Benin customs and tradition, levelled against him by some individuals.

Chief Osaro Idah, Obazelu of Benin conveyed Oba Ewuare’s decision to elders of Okhuoromi led by its Odionwere (village head), Pa Oghagbon Edosomwan, who was mandated to administer the area on his behalf henceforth.

Chief Idah, who was joined by other palace chiefs, Isaac Oyeoba (Oyeoba of Benin) and Chief Uyi Okungbowa (Ogua of Benin), while addressing Okhuoromi elders and victims of land grabbing and property demolition in Oba Palace in Benin City, said anyone who contravenes the verdict will incur the wrath of the law and ancestors.

Oba Ewuare II stated that the Benin throne does not support acts of lawlessness and criminality under any guise, while distancing the Benin palace from the alleged sacrilege and urged Okhuoromi people to eschew violence.

The assured the victims of land grabbing and extortion who were caught in the deposed Priest’s web and his agents as well as his privies, that justice will be served in due course.

The disclosed that Palace Chiefs have been assigned to further investigate and assess the level of damages in the Community, and urged individuals with claims regarding the issues at stake to channel their complaints with pictorial video evidence to the appropriate authorities.