Nwoko Asks APC to Uphold His Primary Victory, Cites Video Proof From 97 Wards

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Senator Ned Nwoko has appealed to the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stand firmly behind the outcome of the Delta North Senatorial District primary election, warning against any moves to invalidate the mandate he says was freely given to him by party members.

Speaking through his Media Office in Abuja, Nwoko claimed a decisive victory in the primary, saying he polled around 123,000 votes compared to the roughly 6,000 votes recorded by former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He insisted the results were genuine and could be verified.

“I defeated Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa overwhelmingly in 97 of the 98 wards, and I have video evidence from across the district to support the outcome,” the Senator said, questioning whether video recordings from all 98 wards were not more reliable than figures he alleged were fabricated by a panel sympathetic to his rival.

Nwoko called on the APC’s National Working Committee to protect the integrity of the primary process, arguing that any attempt to reverse the results would be a direct affront to the thousands of party members who turned out to vote. He warned that such a move could damage the party’s standing across Delta North.

He also took aim at what he described as Okowa’s premature and self-serving declaration of victory, saying it contradicted the party’s established procedure for collating and announcing results — a process that runs from ward level through local government and constituency stages before final submission to the party’s National Headquarters.

Nwoko further stressed that the authority to authenticate and officially declare primary results belongs solely to the appropriate organs of the APC leadership, and that any declaration outside that process was irregular and potentially manipulative.

The Senator attributed his strong showing to voter confidence in his legislative record and his long-running push for the creation of Anioma State. He also noted that his loyalty to the APC predates Okowa’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, positioning himself as the more committed party man.

“The future of our party in Delta North depends on the confidence of our members that their votes count and that their voices will not be silenced by political manipulation,” he said.