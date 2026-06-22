Nwifuru congratulates Oyebanji on re-election

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji on his re-election as Governor of Ekiti State.

Nwifuru said the overwhelming support of the people of Ekiti State for Oyebanji was predicated on his accomplishments over the last four years.

“May I, on behalf of the people and government of Ebonyi State, congratulate you on your landslide victory in the recent Ekiti governorship poll.

“Your re-election after four years by the people of Ekiti confirms that you not only laid the foundation for good governance but also strictly pursued democratic ideals by delivering good governance anchored on infrastructure, equity, fairness and justice.

“I am very elated that the people of Ekiti are indeed progressives and, at all times, sticklers for good governance, who avoided drift and leveraged the ballot to choose a leader with an unquenchable thirst for transformation,” he said.

Nwifuru expressed optimism that the re-election of Governor Oyebanji would herald a new era of infrastructure and human capital development-driven governance for the people of Ekiti State.