By Chukwuma Umeorah

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has backed the $220 million fine slammed on Meta Platforms Incorporated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

This followed the recent judgment of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) upholding the penalty.

The fine, which follows a 30-month investigation conducted between 2021 and 2023, was levied against Meta; the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram for unauthorised data sharing and discriminatory practices against Nigerian users. NPAN described the CCPT’s ruling as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to enforce digital accountability and protect the rights of its citizens in the digital age.

NPAN, in a joint statement by its President, Kabiru A. Yusuf and General Secretary, Angela Emuwa, emphasised the need for global technology firms to respect national laws and user rights. “In an era where digital platforms wield enormous influence over societies and economies, it is imperative that companies operating in Nigeria’s digital space comply fully with domestic laws and regulations. Respect for national sovereignty must extend to the digital domain, where the rights and interests of citizens deserve the same robust protections as in any other sphere,” the statement read.

NPAN further contextualised the Nigerian decision within a global trend of increasing regulatory scrutiny over Big Tech, citing the €1.2 billion fine levied against Meta by Ireland in 2023 for breaching the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and similar sanctions against Amazon, TikTok, Google and Apple for data protection and antitrust violations.

Reaffirming its commitment to press freedom and the public good, NPAN declared: “As an association deeply committed to the defence of civil rights, media freedom and the public good, NPAN reaffirms its support for strong, fair and transparent enforcement of laws governing the digital economy.”

It also advocated for fair remuneration of publishers and the protection of intellectual property in the increasingly complex digital landscape. “It also remains steadfast in promoting the digital rights of publishers to secure fair remuneration for their work and safeguarding intellectual property against exploitation,” the association stated.

Calling for deeper stakeholder collaboration, NPAN underscored the importance of regulatory vigilance. “We believe that consistent regulatory vigilance, backed by sustained collaboration among all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society, industry players and the public, is essential to ensuring that digital platforms operate responsibly, ethically and in accordance with Nigeria’s legal and social norms.”