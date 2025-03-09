From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Board of Directors of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) have been advised to emulate the infrastructural development pattern of Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State as a case study for the execution of developmental projects in the zone.

The advice to the Commission was said to have been made by some patriotic elders in the zone and the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Commission, Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji, confirmed this during his courtesy visit to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “much has been said by notable elders and party leaders about the developmental strategy put in place by the Kebbi State Governor in infrastructural development which has been producing the desired results.”

Ma’aji disclosed that, in view of the much talked about developmental successes being achieved by Governor Idris’ administration, particularly in infrastructure, it was suggested to the Commission to consider looking at the format, but not as a competitor, rather as an intervention organisation.

He explained that the Commission members were in the state to, among other things, introduce the Commission’s leadership, discuss with the Governor the areas of partnerships, explain its mandate, and flag off its economic empowerment programme.

The core mandate of the Commission, he explained, includes confronting the security challenges, economic empowerment, infrastructural development with considerable attention to healthcare delivery, and educational development.

In his brief remarks, the Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, assured that the Kebbi State Governor is a team player and will do all that is humanly possible to support individuals and organisations that can contribute to the development of the state.

He expressed appreciation for the complementary remarks on the elders’ acknowledgement of Governor Kauran Gwandu’s foresight in governance revealed by the Managing Director and assured that the Governor will be glad to meet the Commission’s membership.