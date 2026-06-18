From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Northern youths under the umbrella of the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) have raised concerns over what they described as an alleged plot by certain political actors and power brokers to orchestrate the removal of Nigeria’s service chiefs, warning that any attempt to politicise the nation’s security leadership could undermine ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity.

The spokesperson of the group, Aliyu Sanni Mohammed, at a press conference in Abuja, alleged that credible concerns had emerged suggesting that some influential individuals may have held meetings outside Nigeria aimed at engineering the removal of the current military leadership.

Mohammed, however, acknowledged that the claims remain unverified and urged relevant authorities to investigate the allegations. “It has come to our attention through credible concerns circulating within the public space that certain individuals, power brokers and desperate political actors, allegedly motivated by ulterior interests, and an insatiable quest for power, may have held meetings outside the shores of Nigeria with the objective of engineering the removal of the current service chiefs,” he said.

He stressed that while the allegations deserve serious scrutiny, they should not be treated as established facts until proven through lawful processes.

The Arewa Youth Assembly warned that any attempt to manipulate Nigeria’s security architecture for political convenience or personal gain would be dangerous and detrimental to national security.

According to the youths, the country’s military leadership should not become a casualty of political rivalries at a time when security forces are engaged in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities across the country.

The assembly reaffirmed that President Bola Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, possesses the constitutional authority to appoint, direct and retain service chiefs, insisting that such powers should not be subjected to external pressure.

“The responsibility for appointing, directing and retaining the leadership of the nation’s security architecture rests solely with the President, free from external pressure, political manipulation or vested interests,” Mohammed stated.

While acknowledging the security challenges facing the country, the group commended the efforts of the armed forces and the current service chiefs, noting that military personnel continue to make significant sacrifices in difficult operational environments.

Mohammed cited recent operational successes, including the rescue of the wife of a retired Major General and other security operations across various theatres, as evidence of the commitment and resilience of the armed forces.

He argued that the solution to Nigeria’s security challenges lies in strengthening institutions, improving intelligence gathering, providing adequate resources and equipment for security agencies, and fostering national unity rather than pursuing campaigns aimed at changing military leadership.

The Arewa Youth Assembly subsequently urged President Tinubu to remain steadfast and resist any pressure to alter the current security command structure.

“Mr President, do not yield to whispers designed to sow discord between you and your service chiefs. Stand firmly behind them and provide them with the support required to complete the difficult task before them,” he said.

The group also called on Nigerians to support the armed forces and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information capable of aiding security operations.

Reaffirming its commitment to national unity, peace and stability, the assembly expressed confidence in the professionalism of Nigeria’s service chiefs and the ability of the armed forces to overcome the country’s security challenges.