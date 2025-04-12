By Okwe Obi, Abuja

The federal government has refuted claims by the National Assembly North-East Caucus that the region was left out of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, clarified during a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday that the North-East is included, with some states already part of the programme’s second phase. He stressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda prioritises inclusivity and national integration.

Kyari explained that the SAPZ programme, launched in 2022, selected eight states for Phase 1—Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Imo, Cross River, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)—based on expressed interest and eligibility verified by a joint federal team and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

“It is crucial to correct the misconception that the North-East was excluded,” he said. “Inclusivity is at the core of this administration, and all stakeholders are carried along in designing and implementing development programmes. The recent ceremonies simply mark visible progress, not a final list of beneficiaries.”

He noted that states must express interest and meet specific criteria. For Phase 2, 27 states applied, and 10, including North-East’s Gombe, Borno, and Bauchi, qualified for the first tranche.

“This proves that the North-East is not only included but actively participating in the SAPZ expansion,” Kyari added.