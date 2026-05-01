Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot declares for re-election

By Agatha Emeadi
The streets of Surulere were filled with supporters yesterday as lawmaker and acclaimed actor Desmond Olusola Elliot officially declared his bid for re-election to the Lagos State House of Assembly. Under the theme “Experience Over Experiment”, Elliot collected his nomination form, signalling a commitment to continuity and the legislative expertise he has built over the last decade.
The declaration turned into a rally as a massive crowd of constituents descended on the venue. In a show of support, the gathering broke into synchronised chants of “On Desmond Mandate We Stand”, echoing the campaign’s core message that the constituency deserves a tested hand. The atmosphere was described by attendees as a “carnival of loyalty”, highlighting a deep-seated connection between the lawmaker and the people of Surulere Constituency 1.
Addressing his supporters, Elliot took a moment to express his profound gratitude to his political mentor and leader, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “I have been mentored by a leader whose compassion knows no bounds,” Elliot remarked. “My leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, has consistently shown what it means to put the people first. It is that same spirit of service and empathy that I strive to bring to the House of Assembly.”
The decision to run comes at a high-stakes moment, as Elliot faces his most significant political hurdle. Despite this formidable challenge, Elliot’s camp remains resolute, pointing to the recent turnout as proof of a “silent majority” that remains fiercely loyal to his track record of localised intervention programmes.
Other News
Elliot maintains that the complexities of Surulere require legislative maturity rather than a fresh trial. His campaign will focus on:
-
Advancing community projects and expanding the “Desmond Elliot Power Initiative”.
-
Utilising his ranking member status to influence bills that benefit the creative economy and urban development.
-
Creating institutional pathways for Nigeria’s youth through his unique position in the arts and politics.