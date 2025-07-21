From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) has secured the support of the Abia State government and the State Police Command for its 48th Annual Conference and Vision Expo, scheduled to take place in Umuahia, the state capital.

The NOA said the State Government and the Police have assured delegates of adequate security and protection throughout the conference period, encouraging intending delegates to quickly conclude their travel plans and arrangements for the event, set to hold from Wednesday, July 23, to Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, under the theme “Optometry in a Changing World: Adapting to Emerging Trends”.

In a statement on Monday, the NOA noted that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Central Organising Committee (COC) members had visited the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 9 Police Command Headquarters, Umuahia, AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu, who gave a reassuring promise that Abia State would be safe and secure for all delegates.

AIG Uzuegbu also pledged to deploy police patrols on major roads leading to Umuahia from Owerri, Port Harcourt, and Enugu airports, ensuring a smooth and secure journey for all attendees.

The NOA also confirmed that the committees met with the Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa, who guaranteed that adequate security measures would be put in place around the conference premises and partner hotels throughout the event.

CP Isa advised delegates to always carry their identification, and the LOC assured that this would be addressed through the conference ID cards.

NOA President, Dr. Chimeziri Anderson, described Abia State as a key partner and a trailblazer in the field of optometry development, praising Governor Alex Otti for transforming the state into the most rapidly developing state in Nigeria within just two years in office.

The Abia State NOA Chapter Chairman, Dr. Onyedikachi Ogbonna, and other members of the COC and LOC assured delegates that adequate preparations have been made to ensure a wonderful experience during the conference.

He referenced the significant efforts of the Abia State Government to secure the state through various initiatives. “Only recently, the state governor, Alex Otti, launched the Abia State Security Trust Fund, a public-private initiative designed to mobilise resources for the enhancement of the operational capabilities of security agencies within the state.

“Governor Otti said the initiative would help achieve a more secure state and build a state where residents can go to bed with both eyes closed, adding that part of the fund would also be applied to setting up a support centre for quick incident response, real-time situation awareness, and resource coordination among security agencies,” he said.

Dr. Ogbonna assured that Abia State remains one of the most peaceful destinations in Nigeria and saluted various security agents who lost their lives in the cause of securing the state.