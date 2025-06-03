From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has declared that there is no traditional title higher than Alaafin of Oyo in the entire Yorubaland.

Noting that the Alaafin is the original son of Oduduwa, Oluwo said the position of Alaafin remains the highest-ranking traditional ruler in Yorubaland, being the name and title of Oduduwa.

The monarch, who spoke during the visit of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, to his palace on Tuesday, promised that the relationship between Iwo and Oyo that has existed will continue between the two of them.

“Anybody that is Oduduwa’s son, the title of your forefathers is Alaafin. I don’t know any other name of Oduduwa if not Alaafin. I don’t know any other title in Yorubaland that is superior to the Alaafin.

“Alaafin will continue to be Alaafin because that is the title that Oranmiyan adopted, and I will also adopt the saying. Henceforth, I will also want to be called Alaafin of Iwo, and we will inform the government about it,” Oluwo said.

Speaking with journalists, Oba Owoade said the visit was to appreciate the presence of Oluwo during his coronation as Alaafin of Oyo and to further cement the relationship that has existed between the two towns.

“If there is no unity, there won’t be progress. I acknowledge the relationship that has existed, and I want it to continue. He was at my coronation, and I thought it is good to pay him a courtesy visit.

“Some of the previous kings from Iwo and Oyo have always been in good relationships, and I want the same type of relationship to continue,” Oba Owoade said.