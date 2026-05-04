No special treatment for Atiku in ADC — Chille Igbawua

By Lawrence Agbo

African Democratic Congress chieftain, Chille Igbawua, has dismissed claims that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is receiving preferential treatment within the party, insisting that all members will compete on equal terms ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, Igbawua said the ADC is open to all qualified members who wish to contest elective positions, adding that fairness and transparency would guide the selection of candidates.

According to him, suggestions that the ADC was created as a “special-purpose vehicle” for Atiku Abubakar are false and misleading.

“We have sufficiently over time denied this issue that the ADC is a special-purpose vehicle for Atiku Abubakar; that certainly is untrue,” he said.

Igbawua added that the party has not given preference to any aspirant since its recent political realignments and remains focused on building a credible platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He further explained that the ADC leadership is working to ensure a level playing field where all members, regardless of status or background, can freely contest for positions.

“The party is prepared to subject all members to fair competition and to give a level playing ground for everybody who is a member and who wishes to contest election in any office,” he stated.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates within opposition circles over leadership influence and possible alliances ahead of the 2027 presidential race.