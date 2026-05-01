No Nigerian leader has favoured the North more than Tinubu – Sani

From Romanus Ugwu, Kaduna
The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has stated that no Nigerian leader has favoured the Northern region more than President Bola Tinubu.
He also said that although President Tinubu would fail flatly in next year’s presidential election if it were conducted on social media, the reality on the ground is that nobody will defeat him when actual voting takes place, considering the landmark achievements he has recorded over the last four years.
Governor Sani equally expressed confidence that President Tinubu will easily secure at least 70 per cent of the votes in his state during the 2027 presidential elections, declaring Kaduna a “totally APC state”.
He spoke while hosting members of the presidential media team at a state banquet in Kaduna, attributing his 70 per cent projection to what he described as the president’s strong performance in office, which has resonated with the people of the state.
“If an election is conducted on all the social media platforms, President Tinubu will not win, but the outcome will definitely be different in an actual physical voting election. President Tinubu will definitely record an overwhelming victory across the country,” he said.
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While emphasising that there is no significant opposition to the president or the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Governor Sani argued that ongoing federal interventions and development projects will aid his victory.
“President Tinubu has done so much for the North, and I can boldly say that his administration has delivered more for Northern Nigeria than any previous government. The evidence is visible enough for everyone to see. One of them is the recent approval of major rail and road projects worth billions of Naira in Kaduna State. The projects are expected to boost infrastructure and drive economic growth in the region upon completion,” he noted.
The governor also reflected on Tinubu’s political history, describing him as “a committed democrat and long-time activist”, while criticising opposition figures whom he accused of attempting to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.
“The increase in financial allocations to sub-national governments has enabled states to extend development to grassroots communities. Improved collaboration between the federal and state governments has enhanced governance and service delivery and contributes to public support for the President,” he noted.
Assuring that victory is certain for President Tinubu, the governor said, “There is no opposition in Kaduna against President Tinubu in 2027. We make no apologies for that; given his support to the state and its people, I can boldly say that victory is assured because Kaduna is an APC state.”