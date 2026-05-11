No more UTME for candidates seeking NCE certificate – FG

11 May 2026 11:02 am WAT

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Tunji Alausa
Enugu State

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Ministry of Education has announced that candidates seeking admission into the Federal Colleges of Education will no longer participate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). 

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced this at the 2026 Policy Meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Abuja, on Monday.

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The Minister said the gesture is also extended to candidates seeking programmes in technology, agriculture and related courses.

He, however, stated that the affected candidates must possess basic O’Level qualifications and must pass through JAMB screening for proper documentation.

More details later…

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