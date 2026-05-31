No coalition can stop Tinubu’s victory in 2027 – Nlemigbo

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo, elder statesman and former APC Chairman in Imo State, has declared that no coalition or political realignment by opposition parties will prevent President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Speaking to reporters in Owerri, Nlemigbo, who is also the chairman Owerri United Elders Council, dismissed the newly established Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a “newborn baby” lacking the structure to challenge the APC.

“The NDC is just a new born baby formed not too long ago. I had thought that the members would have remained in ADC to prove their political mettle at the polls but they all fled to form the NDC,” he said.

“From what is on ground, I am convinced that no amount of alignment or re-alignment will dislodge APC from power because the masses are with us.”

The Imo Council of Elders member and business mogul prophesied that “God had ordained the APC to manage the affairs of this nation.” He questioned the opposition’s capacity to unseat the ruling party, citing APC’s control of 32 state governors, majority in the National Assembly, dominant presence at local government and ward levels, party structures across all 36 states and the FCT.

Nlemigbo also praised the APC’s recently conducted primaries as “free, fair, transparent and credible,” saying it reflects the party’s commitment to democratic norms. He commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for providing a “level playing field” for aspirants and urged losers to rally behind winners ahead of the general election.

Addressing the current economic hardship, Nlemigbo described it as a global challenge, not peculiar to Nigeria. He lauded President Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy, arguing that without it “the nation’s economy would have plummeted further.”

“States now have much more allocation from the Federation Account and our people should go back to agriculture which used to be the mainstay of our economy during the First Republic,” he added.

On Imo State, Nlemigbo gave kudos to Governor Uzodimma for youth and women empowerment initiatives. He noted that the Skill-Up programme has trained over 30,000 people now working across the world, and that the Imo State Health Insurance Scheme has improved hospital services.

He also pointed to the Urashi Industrial Park, saying it is now allocating land to investors, and described the governor as “working like a first timer and not just like one who will leave office next year.”