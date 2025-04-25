From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Seplat East Onshore Ltd, (a Subsidiary of Seplat Energy Plc) has restated its determination to reduce preventable blindness, promote early detection of eye diseases and also to enhance the quality of life for its host communities in Imo state.

The managing Director -Engr Ibi – Adaitotio gave the re-assurance at the 2025 NNPC/Seplat JV Health- Care annual Programme-“Eye Can See” initiative held in owerri.

According to Ibi Adaitotio, since the inception in 2012, the initiative in partnership with NNPC had provided free comprehensive eye care to over 22,0084 patients, performed 726 life enhancing eye surgery and equally distributed 12,307 prescription glasses.

Represented by Emmanuel Otokhine 87 based manager East Assets Seplat, Adaitotio explained that Seplat Energy CSR is aligned with the United Nation’s sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focusing on good health and wellbeing, quality education, clean water and sanitation as well as economic empowerment .

“Our investments are not acts of charity but deliberate strategic interventions designed to raise living standard, bridge health –care gaps and foster inclusive growth. As s proudly indigenous Energy Company, we have embraced our responsibilities under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which calls for greater accountability, transparency and direct benefits to our host communities and through strategic partnerships and the host Community Development Trust we ensure that our communities are not just stakeholders but true partners in progress”

Over the past decades, he disclosed that Seplat Energy had invested billions of Naira in community Projects spanning health care education, infrastructure and skills empowerment making an enduring difference in the Niger Delta and beyond.

Oluwashiyi – MD off stream investment – one of the companies associating with Seplat oil Nig Ltd who spoke through an official of his Establishment -Halimat Wilson said that the programme was put in place to help communities make a difference in the lives of the people.

“We have so far performed 39 eye surgery and there is still much work to be done and we are expanding our efforts and not just to provide eye care but to support the elders”

Also , Imo state Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Gas Development – Emeka Mgbudem , assured that the Imo State Government would continue to deliver on her mandate to improve the lives of the people not only on health care but also in the areas of education and infrastructure in the various communities.

“NNPC/Seplat are making serious impacts on us on preventable eye diseases such as cataract and vision allows us to work, connect and read but blindness dampens our spirit”.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Obuomadike Community Egbema – Eze Sylvester Okwodu commended NNPC/Seplat for their worthy initiatives and implored them to keep up the spirit.

Among the beneficiaries were: Mrs. Agatha Njoku and Veronica Okereke who all expressed gratitude to their benefactors for alleviating their health challenges.