NLC, TUC, TMN, to unveil The Labour Institute Nigeria

…To Hold Candle Rally For Ibadan Kidnapped Kids

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and The Movement Nigeria (TMN) has concluded plans to unveil The Labour Party Institute with the aim of propagating and development of true policies and Ideology of the Labour Party as currently runs Worldwide.

The joint body also announced that it will soon hold a candle night rally for the kidnapped kids in Ibadan Oyo State, South West to drive home demands for end to insecurity in Nigeria and failure of government to protect citizens.

Dr. Peter Agada, founder of the Movement Nigeria (TMN) and former Presidential Aspirant LP in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun in Abuja on Tuesday, highlighted that the project is designed to be a long-term, policy- and ideology-driven institute for the Propagation of Labour Ideology and principles, to be applied as the driving mentality of the Labour Party of Nigeria.

He added that it is an Institute for the Propagation and Development of the True Policies and Ideology of the Labour Party as It Currently Runs the World over.

“Let me clarify that the Labour Institute of Nigeria is established as a non-partisan policy, research, and leadership development institution dedicated to institutionalizing the core ideologies of the global labour movement within Nigeria’s democratic framework.

“It is modeled after the intellectual architecture that sustains Labour Parties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and other established democracies, the Institute’s mandate is to move labour politics beyond electoral cycles into permanent systems of governance, policy design, and social contract renewal.”

While detailing the core functions of the institute, he noted that the Institute operates through four pillars, drawing direct parallels with UK Labour’s ecosystem.

Pillar function UK equivalent ‘policy development unit’ researches and drafts legislation on wages, decent work, social protection, industrial policy, and public services. It is also aimed at converting Labour Congress resolutions into actionable government blueprints.

Furthermore, Dr. Agada said the idea is to enshrine Labour Party Policy Forum resolutions. A foundation built on ideology and political education to develop curriculum and training for aspirants, elected officials, and union leaders on social democracy, collective bargaining, and wealth redistribution. “This codifies the Nigerian Labour Charter, according to the Fabian Society Socialist Educational Association.”

The upcoming system in his view, is also to serve as a Governance Lab designed to pioneer internal party systems for candidate selection, ward administration, and digital democracy. To ensure transparency, anti-corruption, and zoning compliance with constitutional law.

“This will also serve as a blueprint for the Labour Party NEC constitutional arrangements committee

International Labour Bureau interfaces with ILO, TUC UK, ITUC, and sister Labour Parties to domesticate global best practices on just transition, gig economy, and worker ownership. Labour International, and the Labour Party International Office.”

While differentiating the new process from political party contests or elections, he said “The Labour Institute builds the intellectual and institutional scaffolding that makes labour governments possible and successful. On policy continuity, while party leadership may change, the Institute maintains a 20-year National Labour Development Plan covering health, education, housing, and industrialization.”

The policy, is designed to have a leadership pipeline, through the Labour Direct Fellowship. It has the capacity to train about 8,809 ward coordinators annually in budget analysis, community organizing, and parliamentary procedure.

While running evidence-based politics, publishes the annual State of Nigerian Labour Report using NBS, ILO, and NLC data to set national discourse, similar to the UK’s Institute for Public Policy Research.

Dr . Agada maintained that the required results would bring ideological custodianship, which prevents policy drift by maintaining the Labour ‘Red Book’ a codified set of non-negotiable principles on privatization, minimum wage, and public ownership, akin to Clause IV of the UK Labour Party Constitution.

Consequently, in the United Kingdom, the Labour Party’s durability rests not just on unions, but on institutions like: The Fabian Society, which drafted the original welfare state proposals that became the NHS and council housing.

The TUC Economics department which provides shadow cabinets with costed manifesto alternatives each election cycle. And the Labour Together and Policy Network, think tanks that stress-test policies for electability and fiscal credibility, established in 1884.

The Labour Institute of Nigeria adapts this tripartite model, Movement plus Research plus Governance. It ensures that when labour candidates win, they inherit tested systems, not empty manifestos.

“It is a digital ward congress system with 12,047 verified member endorsements, ensuring bottom-up candidate legitimacy.

“It is a standardized service delivery benchmark for all LIN-elected LGA Chairmen on primary healthcare, schools, and market infrastructure.

“It is also designing Nigeria’s framework for oil-sector decarbonization without mass job losses, in partnership with NUPENG and PENGASSAN.”

Further highlighting, Dr. Agada remarked that the Institute is accountable to the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress through an annual Labour Policy Conference NLC and TUC occupy 40% of Board seats, ensuring that policy originates from workers, not consultants.