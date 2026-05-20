Niniola: Singer loses husband, says God took him

By Seyi Babalola

Nigerian afro-house singer, Niniola Apata, has announced the death of her husband.

The Grammy-nominated performer revealed the news in a series of emotional posts on her Instagram account early Wednesday morning.

Niniola’s spouse, Michael Ndika, was the CEO of NaijaReview, a multimedia platform dedicated to afro-house and current African music, before his death.

“God took him,” Niniola penned in the first post. “My husband died,” she added in a second.

In a third, she wrote: “God took him. 13 years. 13 f***ing years.”

The circumstances of Niniola’s husband’s death were not immediately revealed because she has always kept her private life away from the public and social media.

Niniola, 39, rose to fame after finishing as the top contestant on Project Fame West Africa in 2013 and has since become one of Nigeria’s most recognised music exports.

Her 2017 single, ‘Maradona’, received international praise, with collaborations and accolades from musicians like DJ Snake, Drake, Timbaland, and Beyoncé.