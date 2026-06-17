Nine killed, 11 injured in attack on Kaduna-Plateau bordering community

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

About nine people were reportedly killed, while 11 others sustained injuries following an attack by gunmen on Angwan Magaji community in Kamaru Ward of Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, a border community with Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, raising fresh apprehension over insecurity affecting communities along the Kaduna–Plateau axis, which fall s under the area of operation of the Operation Enduring Peace..

National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Youth Movement, Joseph Chudu Yonkpa, who confirmed the incident in a statement said that the attackers invaded the community and opened shot sporadically on residents who were fast asleep.

He said that most residents of the affected community of the Irigwe ethnic group with roots in Bassa.

The national publicity scribe identified the victims as Jerry Doctor, aged 51; Danlami Magani, 49; Sunday Chibi, 53; Rita Abdullahi, 45; Sunday Elkan, 5; Esther Kefas, 5; Happy Friday, 6; Moses Daddy, 4; and Daddy Ibrahim, 28.

He added those injured are currently recieving treatment in a hospital

National Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, Danjuma Auta, also confirmed the incident.

While condemning l the attack,cAuta described it as unfortunate and unwarranted.

He called on security agencies to immediately investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Auta expressed concern over what he described as repeated attacks on Bassa communities and urged authorities to strengthen security measures to protect lives and property.

While noting that the incident had left the community in mournful mood, he appealed to federal government and Plateau and Kaduna state governments to take urgent steps to prevent further attacks and restore confidence among residents,

Media Officer of the Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Chinonso Oteh, could not be reached as his phone was unavailable when our correspondent called him