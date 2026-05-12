NIMC launches WhatsApp, live chat support for NIN enquiries

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has launched WhatsApp and live chat support platforms to provide faster and more accessible assistance to Nigerians and legal residents seeking help with National Identification Number (NIN)-related enquiries.

The commission disclosed this in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications Unit, Dr Kayode Adegoke, on Monday.

According to NIMC, the new digital customer support channels were introduced as part of ongoing reforms and digital transformation initiatives under the leadership of the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Abisoye Coker-Odusote.

The commission said members of the public can now access support services through the live chat feature on its official website and the official NIMC WhatsApp support line.

It explained that the initiative was designed to improve accessibility, responsiveness and overall service delivery for Nigerians seeking information and support on identity management services.

NIMC stated that the platforms would provide prompt responses to enquiries, real-time guidance and improved customer interaction from any location, thereby reducing the need for physical visits to its offices.

The commission added that the move aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which seeks to improve public sector efficiency and expand access to government services through technology-driven solutions.

“The initiative reflects the Commission’s commitment to service innovation, citizen-centered engagement, and efficient identity management service delivery in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu(GCFR), aimed at improving public sector efficiency and enhancing access to government services through technology-driven solutions.

“The newly introduced platforms are designed to provide prompt responses to enquiries, real-time guidance, and improved customer interaction from anywhere and at any time, reducing the need for physical visits while enhancing user experience and operational efficiency.

“Under the visionary leadership of Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, NIMC continues to implement strategic reforms and innovative digital solutions focused on expanding access, strengthening public trust, and improving service delivery for all Nigerians and legal residents,” it stated.