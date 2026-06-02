Nigeria’s security situation getting worse – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi has said Nigeria’s security situation is deteriorating under the Bola Tinubu administration.

Obi said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The former Anambra governor decried fresh killings in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State and kidnappings in Oyo, Borno and Kogi states.

He accused the government of paying lip service to stopping the killings as well as the rescue of kidnap victims.

He said, “Two weeks have passed since schoolchildren were kidnapped in Borno and Oyo States, yet they remain in captivity.

“Meanwhile, the government is promoting the formation of a thousand-member rescue team through the media while the children continue to suffer in the wilderness.

“Today, the security situation across the nation continues to deteriorate.

“On Sunday, terrorists killed at least seven people and injured ten others in Gwon-Ajang Village, located in the Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“In Kogi State, armed assailants kidnapped over 25 individuals and killed one resident during a coordinated raid on the Ayegunle-Igun Community in Kaba-Bunu Local Government Area. These heavily armed attackers carried out their operation in a commando-style manner, terrifying residents in the early hours of Monday.

“In Anambra State, we also mourn the loss of two police officers who were killed in a bandit attack.

“We still remember the painful incident in which armed individuals targeted three schools—Community Grammar School, Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in the Ahoro-Esinle Community (Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso)—and kidnapped 46 people, including 39 students, seven teachers, and the school principal.

“On the same day, between 48 and 51 pupils and students in the Mussa Community (Askira-Uba Local Government Area) were abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

“The victims, who included young children from nursery classes as well as primary and secondary school students, were taken on May 15, 2026, and have now remained in captivity for two weeks.”

Obi said that amid the deteriorating security situation politicians remain consumed by the next election, paying far more attention to political ambitions than to the safety and well-being of children and fellow citizens.

“In a nation that is not at war, the ongoing insecurity that endangers schoolchildren signifies a profound and serious challenge,” the NDC presidential candidate added.