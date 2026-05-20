Nigerian rhythms unplugged at World Dance Day

By Henry Akubuiro

The youthful dancers at the National Troupe of Nigeria Amphitheatre, opposite the Wole Soyinka Centre, formerly National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, created a riveting, nuanced spectacle in their colourful ensembles. From Nigerian traditional fabrics to those of Ethiopia, the Maasai of East Africa and the Zulu of Southern Africa. It was a resplendent Africa under one roof with thumping, rousing drumbeats and spirited footsteps on display. With grace, expertly choreographed performances synced with drumming precision, and the audience smiled, screamed and clapped.

It was the International Dance Day, and Nigeria was celebrating like the rest of the world on April 29. The event was organised by the National Troupe of Nigeria, in partnership with the Lagos Art Council and Guild of Nigerian Dancers.

Themed “Moving Beyond Boundaries: The Digital Pulse of Our Heritage”, Hajiya Kaltume Bulama Gana, the Artistic Director/CEO, National Troupe of Nigeria, in her address of welcome, said: “On this World Dance Day 2026, we gather not just to watch movement but to celebrate the heartbeat of our nation. From the rhythmic thud of the Bata drums in the West to the graceful leaps of the Atilogwu in the East, and the intricate storytelling of the Koroso in the North, dance is the visual language of our collective soul.”

Today, she said the National Troupe of Nigeria stood at a pivotal crossroads, “where our ancient traditions meet the limitless possibilities of the future. In 2026, we are no longer just ‘preserving’ culture; we are reimagining it.”

Through the initiatives of the NT, Hajiya Kaltume said the culture agency had brought Nigeria’s traditional folklore into the digital age, using innovation to ensure that the vibrant steps of our ancestors were captured for the youths in Nigeria and the diaspora, adding, “Dance is our bridge between the past and the present, and technology is the vessel that carries this legacy across global borders.”

She also called attention to the healing power of the dance: “In my work with the Herwa Heart of Art Initiative, I have witnessed how creative expression can mend the spirit and offer hope where there was once trauma. Dance is a sanctuary. It is a tool for peace, a medium for dialogue, and a catalyst for national reconciliation.”

She echoed: “Let us move in harmony, transcending our differences to find the common rhythm that makes us one people. Whether on a world stage or in the quiet of your home, let your movement be a testament to our resilience and our shared beauty.

Keep dancing, Nigeria. Our story is in our steps.”

The event highlighted the role of dance in promoting national unity and cultural heritage. It emphasised on Youth and Future Talent. Little wonder, the performances were largely done by school children and teenagers still in school. Different Nigerian dance styles were recreated by the dancers with a whiff of pan-Africanism.

Award winning dancer and dramatist, Segun Adefila, who is National President, Guild of Nigerian Dancers, and Obiajulu Ozegbe, Chairman, EkoGOND, were among the dignitaries. Others included the National Secretary of GOND, Tairu Ajibode; National President of the Guild of Theatre Drummers (GOTHAD), Isioma Williams, and Dr. Yeside Lawal of the Department of Theatre Arts, Lagos State University (LASU).

Segun Adefila, in his speech, described the National Troupe as the apex body of performers and performances in Nigeria – acting, dancing, music and visual art. He thanked the National Troupe for organising the celebration and recognising the place of youths.

“We see tomorrow staring at us. If you could add just ten years wherever you are, you have the answer to what tomorrow would be like. Children will not be children forever. We were once children. They will be in charge tomorrow, which is why we must get it right all the time. A dancer is a thinker. A dancer is a historian. A dancer is an embodiment of the culture of their people. We are not just dancers but dance artists,” he said.

Among the dance troupes that thrilled the audience included the Crown Troupe of David, National Troupe, Wao Factor, Gifted Steppers Academy, Tribe 1, Black Edge, Funso Arts and Jayden Expression.