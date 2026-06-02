Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Tuesday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Bloodbath in Plateau: 8 killed, 10 injured in fresh attack

Eight persons were reportedly killed and 10 others injured following an attack by gunmen on Gwon-Ajang village in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

2027: Coast clear for Tinubu’s re-election – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the political pathway for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is clear, dismissing opposition parties as “fragmented entities” incapable of forming a formidable coalition.

Tinubu inaugurates three naval vessels, reaffirms support for maritime security

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Navy for emerging as the most formidable naval force in Africa, describing the achievement as a testament to seven decades of operational excellence and dedication to national security.

Delta leaders threaten to petition INEC chairman, allege external interference in delineation crisis

Leaders of Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic groups of Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State, have threatened to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) against the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, accusing him of defying Supreme Court-ordered Warri Federal Constituency delineation.

Oyo abduction: Public schools grounded as teachers comply with strike directive

Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was grounded on Monday as residents staged a massive protest over the prolonged captivity of pupils and teachers abducted by terrorists in Oriire Local Government.