Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Thursday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Plateau bleeds again: Many killed as gunmen attack mourners at mass burial. Many people were killed and several others injured in Fan District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State when gunmen attacked villagers conducting a mass burial for seven victims of a previous attack.

Threat to broadcasters: NGE, SERAP secure court’s restraining order against NBC. The Federal High Court in Lagos has restrained the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from enforcing provisions of its recently issued “Formal Notice” perceived as targeting broadcasters and presenters for the expression of opinions.

Rowdy session in Senate as Akpabio, Oshiomhole clash over rule change. Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Adams Oshiomhole got into a heated war of words on Wednesday over the reading and interpretation of amended standing rules.

Nigeria emerges as Africa’s most spammed country as fraud calls hit 51%. Nigeria has emerged as Africa’s most spammed country, with new data showing that in 2025, 51 per cent of all unknown calls received by users in the country were identified as spam or fraud, data from Truecaller revealed on Tuesday.