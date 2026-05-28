Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Thursday

Good morning to our readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Tinubu urges tolerance, generosity, unity at Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to deepen values of tolerance, generosity and peaceful coexistence as they marked Eid-el-Kabir, saying the festival offers a reminder of obedience, sacrifice and love for humanity.

APC tightens grip on National Assembly, expands majority to 282 in Reps

No fewer than 150 members of the House of Representatives and scores of senators have officially switched political parties since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023, with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerging as the overwhelming beneficiary of the mass defections that have fundamentally altered the balance of power in both chambers of the legislature.

Rising rents outpace incomes in Abuja, Lagos as austerity deepens

Despite recording some of the highest income levels in the country, residents of Abuja and Lagos are increasingly finding out that higher earnings no longer guarantee financial comfort, as soaring rents and rising living costs continue to consume household budgets.

Tinubu vows to intensify rescue efforts for abducted Oyo pupils

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to protect the nation’s children, sustain and intensify security operations to recover pupils and teachers held captive in parts of the country.

Ezekwesili blasts FG over non-rescue of abducted Oyo pupils

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has warned President Bola Tinubu, state governors and the National Assembly against celebrating Children’s Day on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, saying it is not a day of celebration but a “National Day of Shame.”