Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Thursday

Good morning to our readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

2027: Jonathan warns of looming danger

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has warned that Nigeria’s democracy faces a deepening legitimacy crisis if the judiciary continues to determine electoral winners instead of the ballot box.

Fragile peace in varsities under threat by FG – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned that the failure of the Federal Government to implement the signed agreement and payment of withheld salaries is threatening the fragile peace in public universities nationwide.

Presidency moves to rewrite 26-year telecom policy

The Presidency has begun an ambitious overhaul of Nigeria’s telecommunications policy for the first time in 26 years, signalling a major reset of the country’s digital economy strategy aimed at unlocking an estimated N1.6 trillion in additional tax revenue and nearly two million jobs.

Court fixes June 5 for judgment in suit seeking deregistration of ADC, AP, others

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has fixed June 5 for judgment in the suit seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party and others over alleged constitutional breaches.

Oyo police confirm abduction of 2 CRIN staff, dismiss reports of mass kidnap in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two staff members of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) by unidentified gunmen, while dismissing reports circulating on social media alleging a fresh mass kidnapping in parts of Ibadan.