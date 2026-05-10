Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Sunday

Turan Development Association (TUDA), the apex sociocultural and development body of the Turan people in Kwande Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, has announced the immediate and indefinite suspension of all mining activities across Turan land.

The

way leading opposition figures are pursuing an alliance to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election is a paradox. The harder they push for a united front, the harder it becomes for interest groups to coalesce. At present, the contest is defined by a clash between the desire for a single candidate and the personal ambitions of those leading the charge.