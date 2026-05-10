Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Sunday

Good morning to our readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:
Other News
- NDC zones presidency to South in 2027, North 2031. The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially ceded its 2027 presidential ticket to the South for a single tenure of four years, thereby paving the way for former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and other southern contenders to seek the party’s presidential nomination.
- Tinubu created NDC to destroy opposition – ADC spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi. The spokesman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was created by President Bola Tinubu to destroy the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.
- AMVCA: Uzor Arukwe, Linda Ejiofor win Best Actor, Best Actress awards. Nollywood stars Uzor Arukwe and Linda Ejiofor have received the Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress awards, respectively, at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice prizes.
- Benue attacks: Turan communities suspend all mining activities. The Turan Development Association (TUDA), the apex sociocultural and development body of the Turan people in Kwande Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, has announced the immediate and indefinite suspension of all mining activities across Turan land.
- 2027: Months to election, opposition in chaos. The way leading opposition figures are pursuing an alliance to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election is a paradox. The harder they push for a united front, the harder it becomes for interest groups to coalesce. At present, the contest is defined by a clash between the desire for a single candidate and the personal ambitions of those leading the charge.