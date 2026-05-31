Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Sunday

Good morning to our readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

2027: Makinde to battle Tinubu in Southwest

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Saturday formally entered the 2027 presidential race after clinching the presidential ticket of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

2027: Whoever becomes president will likely disappoint Nigerians – Osuntokun

Akin Osuntokun, former Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has lamented that Nigerians are too focused on who becomes president while abandoning issues of constitutional reform.

Aftermath of primaries: APC, ADC count losses

The perceived disorder in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primaries has cut through months of “rescue Nigeria” rhetoric like a blade. For months, the party sold itself as a disciplined coalition platform, the antidote to Nigeria’s recycled political order. But within weeks of its presidential primary, it is displaying the same pathologies that have weakened Nigerian parties for decades: disputed delegate lists, parallel structures, and accusations of imposition before the first ballot is cast.

FUTO: Man’O War operatives beat student to death over N13,000

Irate students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) destroyed the office of the institution’s chapter of the Man’O’War after operatives of the para-military organisation beat a 100 Level student of the Cyber Security Department to death.

NDC affirms Obi, Kwankwaso presidential ticket

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has affirmed Peter Obi as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, with Rabiu Kwankwaso named as his running mate.