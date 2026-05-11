Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Monday

Good morning to our readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Tension in APC, ADC, NDC, PDP as membership lists submission ends. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, three political parties would likely emerge as frontrunners in the 2027 election as the deadline for parties to submit their membership lists to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ends.

NDC zeroes in on Obi, Kwankwaso ticket. Nigeria’s former president Goodluck Jonathan may have secretly settled on Peter Obi as the NDC’s presidential candidate with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as his running mate.

JAMB, stakeholders to decide 2026 admission guidelines. Guideline s for the 2026 admission exercise into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria will be considered and adopted on Monday.

16 killed, 5 abducted in Plateau communities. In coordinated and simultaneous attacks, marauding armed men over the weekend wreaked havoc in communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Kanam and Pankshin local government areas of Plateau State.

Consensus: APC governors, aspirants battle in states. As the All Progressives Congress prepares for the 2027 general elections, internal tensions over candidate selection have erupted across multiple states, threatening the party’s cohesion and its ability to present a united front at the polls.