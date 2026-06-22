Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Monday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Oriire abduction: Hope rises for abductees as security operatives intensify rescue efforts

Hope is rising for the safe release of 39 abducted schoolchildren and seven teachers from Ahoro-Esinle, Yawota and Alawusa communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, as security operatives rev up efforts to rescue the victims.

Flood, windstorm destroy shops, farmlands in Ebonyi communities

Floods and windstorms have caused widespread destruction of shops and farmlands in some parts of Ebonyi State and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

By-elections: Full list of winners in Enugu, Rivers, Ondo, Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the outcome of by-elections held on Saturday in several federal and state constituencies, with the All Progressives Congress recording victories in Enugu, Kano, Kebbi and Ondo, while the Peoples Democratic Party won the Rivers South-East Senatorial District seat.

JAMB ends 100L, 200L admissions into CoEs, makes NCE sole admission route

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) will become the sole admission route into Colleges of Education (CoEs) nationwide from the 2026/2027 academic session, ending admissions into 100 and 200 levels.

UK to host Nigeria, Germany, Japan, Brazil, others on climate change discourse

The United Kingdom Parliament has announced plans to host Nigeria, South Africa, Germany, Japan, Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and other countries on climate change discourse.